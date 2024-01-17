BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City and county officials are urging businesses to close early Wednesday as lake-effect snow continues to impact Western New York.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz urged businesses to close by 4 p.m. Wednesday so employees can avoid driving in the incoming snow.

“We don’t want all these people on the roads between 5 and 6 p.m. if this [lake-effect] band is dropping snow, once again, at 3 to 4 inches an hour,” Poloncarz said during a Wednesday press conference.

The heavy lake-effect snow is predicted to move south toward Buffalo around rush hour, potentially dropping an additional 3 feet of snow in parts of WNY Wednesday through Thursday evening. A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

“We want people that are concerned about getting out, and having to do things, and having to get home in the City of Buffalo to try to get home by about 3 o’clock,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said. “That is when the band is expected to shift back into the city.”

Multiple municipalities issued travel bans Wednesday ahead of the winter weather conditions. All of Erie County is under a travel advisory. Poloncarz said that none of the bans are expected to be lifted and will likely remain in place throughout the overnight hours on Wednesday.

“We do driving bans because conditions merit it where it is either too dangerous to be on the roads or the roads are impassable,” Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz also said that snow-related questions should be called to 211, not 911.

“If you have questions that are non-emergency, you can call 211, the informational service that is provided by our communities,” Poloncarz said. “911 is if you’re in a car accident, someone’s having a heart attack, things like that.”