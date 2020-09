ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Executive Mark Poloncarz says Erie County would be in favor of allowing about 7,000 fans at the October 15 Bills game.

He says that’s if there is “timed exit-entry,” but ultimately the decision is up to the state.

Erie County would be in favor of allowing about 7,000 fans at the October 15 Bills game IF there is timed exit-entry according to @markpoloncarz but decision is up to NYS @news4buffalo at 4. pic.twitter.com/tNpEsqjn5C — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) September 28, 2020

The Bills are now asking to allow about 9,000 fans at the next home game, Poloncarz tells us.

He added that the Bills may give longest tenured season ticket holders priority and the state will consider it further tomorrow.