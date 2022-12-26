BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the driving ban will end for some areas of the county starting at 7 a.m. Monday.

The areas the ban will still be in effect include:

Amherst

Buffalo

Cheektowaga

Clarence

Evans

Hamburg

Lackawanna

Orchard Park

West Seneca

A driving advisory remains in effect in areas where the ban has been lifted. Per Poloncarz, the Thruway and NYS routes remain closed as well.

The Town of Tonawanda and Village of Kenmore had previously announced they would lift their driving bans starting Monday at 7 a.m.