BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s pandemic State of Emergency will end Saturday.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the announcement Friday afternoon, citing the county’s dropping COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the lifted mask mandate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently lists Erie County as “low” for risk of transmission.

This will mark the first time since March 2020 the county won’t be under the State of Emergency.

Poloncarz will also surrender his COVID-19 emergency powers.

“Currently there are no pandemic-related mandates still in effect in Erie County, the first time since before the pandemic began in March 2020. As such, the State of Emergency currently in effect locally will not be renewed and will expire on Saturday, March 5, 2022,” Poloncarz said.

Although county pandemic mandates are lifted, those imposed by the federal and state governments remain in effect.

Erie County and NYS dropped the indoor mask-or-vaccine mandate for indoor businesses and venues on Feb. 10. More than two weeks later on Feb. 26, the county lifted the mask mandate for county buildings.

The statewide school mask mandate ended on March 2.

