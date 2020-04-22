Poloncarz: Erie County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new daily high

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As leaders work on plans to restart the economy, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is saying COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit a new daily high.

Poloncarz shared the information on his Twitter account. He says the peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations, so far, happened Sunday, with 247 new patients.

He also said the number of positive cases could be far higher in Erie County. That’s because the Health Department has not received any reports from Quest Labs, which started conducting drive-thru testing last Thursday.

Quest says they’ll do up to 150 tests per day.