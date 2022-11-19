BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul’s office has activated the National Guard to assist with the snowstorm currently impacting western New York.

“I want to thank [Gov. Hochul] for activating the National Guard to help with our emergency response in Hamburg, Orchard Park, and Evans,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz wrote on Twitter Saturday morning.

Poloncarz went on to say that “county, state, and local crews have been working continuously since Thursday and appreciate the additional support.”

Hochul’s office tells News 4 that 69 members of the National Guard are currently deployed as part of the snowstorm efforts.

As of Saturday morning, the National Weather Service listed more than six feet of snow in places like Hamburg and Orchard Park. Snow totals across western New York have varied, with some regions hardly getting more than a few inches.

Parts of Erie County still remain under a travel ban.