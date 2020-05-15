1  of  3
Poloncarz issues Emergency Order requiring face coverings inside county-owned or operated buildings

Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a Local Emergency Order Friday.

It requires all county employees, contractors, interns, and volunteers to wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible inside a county-owned or operated facility.

“The CDC has recommended wearing face masks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and I am putting this Order in place as an additional public health measure in Erie County-owned and operated buildings to better protect our employees and the public,” Poloncarz said. “Everyone working in a county facility will now have a face covering on when they are unable to maintain social distance. We are all in this together and we should all act to protect public health.”

