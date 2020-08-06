Poloncarz joins other county executives in call for federal government to send counties funding

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–County executives from opposite ends of New York State agree Congress needs to send money to counties.

That’s because of a one-two punch of higher expenses and lower revenues, both due to the pandemic.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was joined by his counterpart from Suffolk County today.

They had a message for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the rest of Congress. Send money soon.

“We need help, we’re calling on our partners in the federal government to do the right thing and assist local governments especially counties as we move forward,” Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz says Erie County has a budget shortfall in the tens of millions of dollars.