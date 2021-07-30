Poloncarz not forcing restrictions on businesses right now, urging owners to mandate mask policies

(WIVB) — Erie County leaders believe its inevitable that the county reaches the CDC’s mark for “substantial risk of community spread.”

That’s 50 cases per 100,000 residents.

At last check, the county was at 48 cases per 100,000 residents, but Poloncarz expects the county to pass that by the end of the day.

He says weekly cases in the county have increased six-fold since July 10 when and if we reach the 50 mark the CDC recommends everyone should wear mask in public indoor settings.

Poloncarz isn’t forcing any restrictions on businesses right now, but is urging owners to mandate mask policies on their own. As for outdoor events, Poloncarz says he’s keeping on eye on hospitalizations.

“I can’t give you the advice at this time,” Poloncarz said. “Will we be reducing the amount of people who can attend outdoor events possibly if it continues to grow, we’re going to see, watch the cases. We’re watching hospitalizations. The good thing so far is that hospitalizations remain low. Even though they basically tripled in two weeks.”

Once the county hits the 50 cases per 100,000 residents, Poloncarz is going to ask employees in county buildings to wear masks again.