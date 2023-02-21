BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Democratic Committee announced Tuesday that it is endorsing incumbent Mark Poloncarz in his re-election campaign for County Executive.

Poloncarz has been in office since 2012 and is seeking his fourth term in office. During a press conference on Tuesday, he touted his record of stable leadership and securing a new Bills stadium to keep the team in Western New York.

“Thank you to the [Erie County Democratic Committee] for your unanimous endorsement of my candidacy for another term as your county executive,” Poloncarz said in a tweet. “We have accomplished much, but the work’s not done. That’s why I’m humbled to have your support so we can continue our work, together.”

Former Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray announced earlier this month that he will run against Poloncarz. McMurray is also a Democrat.