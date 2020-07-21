Poloncarz says Erie County could be punished for other counties’ non-compliance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says if bars and restaurants statewide don’t comply with his rules, he’ll be forced to shut them down.

The Governor says it’s up to local governments to enforce these measures. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says not every county is enforcing the rules the same way.

“We’re going to be punished because other parts of the state are doing whatever the heck they want and that’s not good,” Poloncarz said. “So, I’m asking everyone to follow the rules. Follow the rules in other counties across western New York.”

Poloncarz said the Erie County Department of Health gave out violations over the weekend.

“Police departments have to enforce the law,” he said. “They have to enforce the law. That is the only line between anarchy and civilization. They have to enforce the law, and they are not.”