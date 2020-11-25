Poloncarz says infection rate concern is now in the suburbs and rural areas of Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–During his briefing today, the Erie County Executive announced the City of Buffalo has appeared to level out their infection rate but the concern now is the suburbs and rural areas of Erie County.

Poloncarz says this is different than what we dealt with previously where the majority of cases were in the Buffalo zip codes.

Now, he says we’re seeing high infection rates extend into the southern area of the county where they’re close to 10%.

The county executive says this could be because people in the city took precaution when they were warned about potential lockdowns but now the state will have its eyes on the county’s suburban areas.

“When you look at the positivity rate, this is striking. Though it’s not surprising to use as we’ve looked at the data. The suburbs and rural areas are doing worse a percentage of positives than the City of Buffalo residents are,” Poloncarz said.

Erie County officials say most of the cases we’re seeing are a result of community spread and – something the county executive also noted – is that most town’s cases are not being driven by nursing homes.

He says it’s now in everyone’s hands, especially in the rural and suburb areas, to get the rates down and prevent the area from getting put into the red zone.