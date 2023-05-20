BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz (D) will not declare a State of Emergency for Erie County over an influx of migrants in New York State, he announced Saturday.

This comes after several counties across the state, including some in Western New York, declared States of Emergencies over the possibility that asylum seekers could be placed in their counties, with some extending emergency orders making it illegal to do so.

Throughout this week, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties all issued states of emergency. This was in response to a potential influx of asylum seekers across the state who have pushed shelters in New York City to capacity.

“Buffalo and Erie County have always been welcoming communities to immigrants. During the past decade we have successfully assimilated thousands of immigrants into our community, many refugees from despotic lands. This is one reason for the great rebirth of many previously down-trodden neighborhoods in Buffalo,” Poloncarz said in a statement on Saturday.

Poloncarz claims that issuing an order is illegal under Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and also called an order “morally repugnant.”