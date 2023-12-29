BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mark Poloncarz is delivering his inaugural address Friday morning after being elected to his fourth term as Erie County Executive.

Poloncarz’s address is taking place at the Buffalo Convention Center Grand Ballroom. You can watch it here.

The Democrat has served as County Executive since 2012, but says this will be his final term. In the most recent race, Poloncarz defeated Republican challenger Chrissy Casilio.