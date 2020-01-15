Poloncarz to speak in front of House Budget Committee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz will testify before the House of Representatives’ Budget Committee.

Poloncarz will be speaking on the impact of federal investment in local governments, and what could happen if those resources are cut during a recession.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury says the nation’s budget deficit has surpassed $1 trillion and is expected to keep going.

In 2018, the federal government speak nearly $700 billion to support state and local governments’ services, according to the House Budget Committee.

That’s one-sixth of the entire federal budget.

Poloncarz is one of five officials from across the country invited to speak on the matter Wednesday morning. He says the population of Erie County is larger than that of North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Alaska or Vermont, making the county a good indicator of what’s going on across the U.S.

You can watch the 10 a.m. session below: