Poloncarz vetoes youth hunting bill

ERIE COUNTY. N.Y. (WIVB) — Several Erie County lawmakers are criticizing the county executive’s veto of a bill that would have allowed 12 and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with guns.

Members of the legislature’s minority caucus say Mark Poloncarz’s veto is out of touch with the people of the county.

This leaves Erie County as one of the few counties in the state that does not allow young hunters to use firearms with adult supervision. They say they’re planning an override vote.