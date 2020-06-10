Poloncarz weighs in on Trump protestor tweet

(WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is describing the president’s tweet about the man who was knocked over by Buffalo Police during a protest as reprehensible.

President Trump speculated 75-year-old Martin Gugino, could be an Antifa provocateur.

Trump says he watched the video and says Gugino quote “Fell harder than he was pushed.”



Poloncarz told CNN Tuesday these allegations are baseless.

“I know that because I was getting reports from law enforcement that night. It’s never been accused that Mr Gugino is a member of Antifa. He is a well-known activist in this area. He protests for environmental justice and social justice and to smear his name like the president did without any basis in fact is reprehensible.”



Poloncarz described the conditions in Erie County as a tinderbox and worried the tweet could escalate the situation.

As I noted on @ErinBurnett OutFront on @CNN, Martin Gugino announced today he is out of @ECMCBuffalo's ICU, and I can confirm he has been upgraded to Fair condition, all good news. Also, there is absolutely no evidence to back up @realDonaldTrump's conspiracy theory tweet. 1/2 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 9, 2020

TRENDING:

Trump claims 75-year-old Buffalo protester “could be an ANTIFA provocateur” as man remains hospitalized

NYS releases guidelines for restaurants, personal care services

Watch the special election debate on News 4