Breaking News
NYS releases guidelines for restaurants, personal care services
Live Now
News 4 at 10 on CW23
Closings
There are currently 270 active closings. Click for more details.

Poloncarz weighs in on Trump protestor tweet

Erie County
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is describing the president’s tweet about the man who was knocked over by Buffalo Police during a protest as reprehensible.

President Trump speculated 75-year-old Martin Gugino, could be an Antifa provocateur.
Trump says he watched the video and says Gugino quote “Fell harder than he was pushed.”

Poloncarz told CNN Tuesday these allegations are baseless.

“I know that because I was getting reports from law enforcement that night. It’s never been accused that Mr Gugino is a member of Antifa. He is a well-known activist in this area. He protests for environmental justice and social justice and to smear his name like the president did without any basis in fact is reprehensible.”

Poloncarz described the conditions in Erie County as a tinderbox and worried the tweet could escalate the situation.

TRENDING:

Trump claims 75-year-old Buffalo protester “could be an ANTIFA provocateur” as man remains hospitalized

NYS releases guidelines for restaurants, personal care services

Watch the special election debate on News 4

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss