ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mark Poloncarz says zip code COVID mapping is “not an apples to apples comparison.”

During the county’s coronavirus briefing, the County Executive mad a point to say the zip code mapping provides an idea of what is happening on the ground, but it is not exact.

He says the population of the zip codes makes a huge difference, and one zip code may have had more testing than another zip code.

Below is an example the county provided: