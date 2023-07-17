BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While many Buffalonians are trying to beat the heat with a cool swim, Erie County is cautioning against the use of pool rental apps.

These apps, like Swimply, allow users to spend roughly $30-80 to go swim in someone else’s pool for an hour. Swimply, which was specifically mentioned by Erie County, also offers users the chance to rent areas for basketball, pickleball and tennis.

County health officials are concerned about the potential health and safety risks posed by the rental of private pools. Not to mention, it’s illegal in New York.

“Public swimming pool operators are required to comply with certain engineering, maintenance, hygiene and supervision standards,” Erie County said in a news release Monday morning. “Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) public health sanitarians conduct rigorous engineering reviews of public swimming pools, issue permits when appropriate and periodically inspect these facilities.”

In addition to concerns over waterborne diseases, other safety hazards are also factored in. Examples given by County Executive Mark Poloncarz and County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein Monday morning included slipping on a deck, falling on a collapsing structure and drowning — the last of which is the leading cause of death in children ages 1-4.

Not to mention, insurance might not cover damages under these circumstances.

According to Poloncarz, people who illegally rent out their pool or hot tub could face fines of up to $2,000.

“Just because it’s on an app doesn’t make it legal,” he said.