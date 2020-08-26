Portion of coronavirus relief funds from CARES Act to support municipalities across Erie Co.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials in Erie County say a portion of its coronavirus relief fund from the U.S. CARES Act will go to support municipalities across the county.

Poloncarz announced reimbursement for non-personal costs associated with their response to the COVID-19 pandemic today.

He says every city, town, and village will be eligible for up to $1 million for new, unbudgeted expenses related to coronavirus, and they must submit an itemized, FEMA-style claim for the funding.

“We are taking this action to extend funding support to all cities, towns, and villages in Erie County to augment their own efforts and ease the burden on their municipal budgets. This pandemic is the health crisis of our lifetime, affecting all of us, and extending this funding support is another way that we are working together to protect residents,” Poloncarz said.

Officials say each municipality will need to certify that all expenditures meet U.S. Treasury Department guidelines and must enter into a contract with the county agreeing to follow such guidelines.

Reimbursable expenses must be incurred between the time the U.S. CARES Act was authorized in March and the end of 2020.

The county says all claims should be completed and returned by September 30.