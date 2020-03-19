Positive COVID-19 cases now 29 in Erie County, new list of public exposure locations released

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health says there are now 29 positive COVID-19 cases in the county.
According to the Public Health Lab, specimens were collected from 523 residents.
179 came back negative while there’s 315 still pending from received specimen collection from Erie and outside counties.
Officials released a new list of locations where there was public exposure and ask anyone who may have visited these locations to monitor their health:
“Assume you may have been in contact with someone and practice safe social distancing,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. “We rely on the people of our community to practice safe social distancing and act responsibly so as not to continue the spread.”
Tests are limited and Poloncarz says they are working round the clock to obtain more from the state and elsewhere.
“That is why we must operate under the assumption coronavirus is among us and work to flatten the curve,” he said.
The Department of Health says it will continue to update locations, dates, and times for potential COVID-19 exposures.
For specific questions or circumstances, officials ask you to call their hotline at 716-858-2929. The county says there is a high volume of calls so expect waits and asks the public to ask hypothetical questions.
“Even if asymptomatic, assume there is someone in every town, village, and city in Erie County carrying #COVID19 and act accordingly,” said the Erie County Executive in another tweet.
Anyone in need of childcare, call the Childcare Resource Network at 716-877-6666 or email parentservices@wnychildren.org.
Jessica Pirro of Crisis Services says it’s important to be getting outside, checking on family members during this time.
“We have to be socially distant, but we don’t need to be emotionally distant,” she said.