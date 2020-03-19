Positive COVID-19 cases now 29 in Erie County, new list of public exposure locations released

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health says there are now 29 positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

According to the Public Health Lab, specimens were collected from 523 residents.

179 came back negative while there’s 315 still pending from received specimen collection from Erie and outside counties.

Officials released a new list of locations where there was public exposure and ask anyone who may have visited these locations to monitor their health:

If you were at these locations, monitor your health. You DO NOT need to call our information line. Assume you may have been in contact with someone and practice #safesocialdistancing pic.twitter.com/IQvWGAb8ff — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 19, 2020

“Assume you may have been in contact with someone and practice safe social distancing,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. “We rely on the people of our community to practice safe social distancing and act responsibly so as not to continue the spread.”

Tests are limited and Poloncarz says they are working round the clock to obtain more from the state and elsewhere.

MORE: @markpoloncarz says @ErieCountyNY no longer has the ability to issue widespread #coronavirus tests. — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) March 19, 2020

MORE: On shortage of #coronavirus tests, @markpoloncarz says “This is not like @ErieCountyNY is dropping the ball. No one is handing the ball to us.” Both the swab kits and reagents are in short supply nationally. And no, Q-tips can’t be used. — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) March 19, 2020

“That is why we must operate under the assumption coronavirus is among us and work to flatten the curve,” he said.

The Department of Health says it will continue to update locations, dates, and times for potential COVID-19 exposures.

For specific questions or circumstances, officials ask you to call their hotline at 716-858-2929. The county says there is a high volume of calls so expect waits and asks the public to ask hypothetical questions.

Call our hotline (716-858-2929) for specific questions or circumstances. For general inquiries refer to our website https://t.co/c9vtvm5QAr or state and federal public health resources. pic.twitter.com/PX0RG9CTT8 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 19, 2020

“Even if asymptomatic, assume there is someone in every town, village, and city in Erie County carrying #COVID19 and act accordingly,” said the Erie County Executive in another tweet.

Anyone in need of childcare, call the Childcare Resource Network at 716-877-6666 or email parentservices@wnychildren.org.

We need healthcare, emergency services, government, and first responders personnel to be able to work during this time. Therefore we must prioritize their childcare. pic.twitter.com/nfTtdI7IiE — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 19, 2020

Jessica Pirro of Crisis Services says it’s important to be getting outside, checking on family members during this time.

“We have to be socially distant, but we don’t need to be emotionally distant,” she said.