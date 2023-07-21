COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Likely resulting from the storms and strong winds that rocked western New York Thursday night, thousands of people are waking up without power.
The number of outages for NYSEG customers has significantly decreased from the thousands to the hundreds, as of Friday around 6 a.m., but National Grid is still reporting roughly 4,000 outages.
The majority of the outages are in the southtowns, in areas like Collins, but hundreds of others were seen in Chautauqua County, especially the Fredonia area, too.
National Grid says that for some, power is expected to be back by Noon. For the latest weather updates, click or tap here.
Latest Posts
- JFK grandson calls RFK Jr.’s White House bid ‘an embarrassment,’ endorses Biden
- Parents to be notified if student identifies as transgender in California school district
- How Jimmy Carter has changed the conversation around hospice
- Hogan makes case for third-party candidate in 2024 race: ‘It may be time’
- Bus monitor was wearing earbuds while child suffocated on bus, prosecutors say
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.