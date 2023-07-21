COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Likely resulting from the storms and strong winds that rocked western New York Thursday night, thousands of people are waking up without power.

The number of outages for NYSEG customers has significantly decreased from the thousands to the hundreds, as of Friday around 6 a.m., but National Grid is still reporting roughly 4,000 outages.

The majority of the outages are in the southtowns, in areas like Collins, but hundreds of others were seen in Chautauqua County, especially the Fredonia area, too.

National Grid says that for some, power is expected to be back by Noon. For the latest weather updates, click or tap here.