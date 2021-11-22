Preparing your car for winter

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you and your vehicle ready to drive in the snow? AAA of Western and Central New York shared some tips to keep you safe on the road this winter.

Here are ways to winterize your vehicle:

Prepare your battery. Computerized testing equipment can show you whether or not you can charge the battery, or if it needs replacement.

Install winter wiper blades. These kinds of windshield wipers will help get rid of ice buildup.

Change current windshield washer fluid to fluid with a lower freezing temperature.

Check/change your tires. Cold outside temperatures cause the air in your tires to shrink, so make sure to check your tire pressure. In addition to that, make sure you have snow tires on your car that have better traction in icy, snowy conditions.

Avoid using cruise control in hazardous weather.

Pack a bag with food, supplies, a phone charger, blanket and flash light.

Have an emergency kit in your car.

Store jumper cables in vehicle incase needed to help you or others.

For more information, head here.