BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County leaders are announcing the expansion of Project Blue. A program designed to help former inmates newly released from prison.

The county was awarded a $1 million Second Chance Grant in 2018. With the help of Peaceprints of WNY, they have been able to help former inmates find their way back into society.

“While people are in our custody and under our care we have the opportunity to really change lives here. It’s about the programming, giving people skills so when they return to the community, they have the skills to find a job, to find housing and at the end of the day this program has proven to be successful,” said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.

Officials said that the success of the pilot earned a second grant.