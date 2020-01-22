Project Blue wins award from New York State Sheriff’s Institute

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Project Blue, providing post-release services for individuals at medium to high risk of re-incarnation, won the New York State Sheriff’s Association Institute’s Innovative Program Award, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The collaborative effort between the sheriff’s office and Peaceprints of WNY aims to reduce inmates reoffending by filling an essential service gap with comprehensive reentry services for them at the Erie County Holding Center and Correctional Facility.

Services provided by Project Blue include substance and mental health treatment, job training, and continuing education opportunities, according to the sheriff’s office.