BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an effort to help determine the needs and priorities for low- and moderate-income residents of Erie County, the county has set three dates for public forms for residents to help assist county officials in preparing for the 2023 community development application set to be sent to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Town of Boston Community Room, 8500 Boston State Road

Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at the City of Tonawanda court room, 200 Niagara Street

Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road

“These public forums are designed to give residents the opportunity to advocate for what is important to them, add their own voice to the community discussion, and let officials know what they value right in their own neighborhoods,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Citizen participation is essential to the process, though, and the more people who speak out, the better. I encourage residents to attend and make their voices and concerns heard.”

For more information, click here.