Randy Hoak to briefly lead Erie County Senior Services before becoming Hamburg Town Supervisor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Randy Hoak has some new shoes to fill before he begins the job he was just elected to.

The sudden resignation of Erie County Senior Services Commissioner David Shenk has left an opening that Hoak was hired to fill, according to internal records obtained by News 4.

But it won’t be a long term position. Hoak is being called the interim commissioner until December 31, but he’ll begin his term as Hamburg Town Supervisor the day after.

Hoak beat Republican competitor and current Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw in this year’s election for Town Supervisor by more than 1,000 votes.

Internal records show that at the end of Shenk’s time in office, he was making $116,854 per year.