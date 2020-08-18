Rebate checks from Erie County are real

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many people have been asking if their rebate checks from Erie County are part of a scam.

The rebate checks were sent to people for overpayment of their tax bills earlier this year, and the County Comptroller’s office has received dozens of phone calls about them.

People claim they are unsure if they should cash the checks, and many have been returned.

Nearly 200,000 of these checks will be going out over the next few months.

