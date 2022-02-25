BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22), whose district covers areas including Utica and Binghamton, intends to run for the newly-drawn NY-23.

Although none of where she currently serves is in western New York, the new district she intends to run in does include a large swath of it.

And Tenney is earning the support of a number of GOP groups. Most recently, the Erie County Republican Committee endorsed her run.

Tenney has also gained the support of former president Donald Trump and the Wyoming County Republican Committee, among others.

“We are proud to endorse Congresswoman Tenney for New York’s 23rd District. Claudia is a small business owner, marine mom and conservative fighter for upstate New York,” Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Karl Simmeth said. “She will be a tenacious advocate for Erie County in Washington and will never cave to the radical Democrats who are destroying our country.”

The new congressional district map was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this month after it was approved by the New York State Senate and Assembly.

District lines are re-drawn every 10 years, based on census data. Due to population loss, New York lost one congressional district, bringing the total down to 26.

“Western New Yorkers are deeply concerned about the crisis on our southern border, rising crime, inflation and now a war in Ukraine,” Tenney says. “The Biden Administration has failed America, and New Yorkers are ready to elect Republicans at every level of government this November. We are going to take back the House and put an end to Biden and Pelosi’s radical agenda that is destroying our economy and making our communities less safe. I look forward to working closely with the Erie County Republican Committee to kickstart the Red Wave in 2022.”