Republican state lawmakers calling for prison funding

COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republican state lawmakers are calling for more state funding for prisons.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt made his plea outside the Collins Correctional Facility today. He says money is needed to keep prisoners and guards safe.

“Right now, we have an opportunity with the money that is coming in to the state of New York, from the federal government by raising taxes, which I know my colleagues voted against. but that money is going to be coming in here. Lets put it back into helping the men and women who do a very dangerous job that most of us wouldn’t want to do,” Senator Rob Ortt said.

Ortt says the staff at Collins has been especially overwhelmed, ever since Gowanda closed its doors earlier this year.