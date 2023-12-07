BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year has passed unanimously, with Republicans touting tax breaks and help for home energy spending.

All 11 members of the Legislature gave their approval of the spending plan, which was first introduced by County Executive Mark Poloncarz as a $1.9 billion package this past September.

Poloncarz, in his proposal, said 2024 would include the lowest tax rate in the history of Erie County.

Erie County Legislative Minority Leader John Mills said the budget includes the first cut to the property tax levy since 2001 — a $1 million dollar reduction. According to Republicans, Erie County is anticipated to save more than $80 million over the next decade because of this.

“It’s about time,” Mills said in a release. “With the kind of surplus Erie County has enjoyed, it’s incumbent upon us to deliver some of that back to the residents of Erie County.”

Legislator Chris Greene spoke of recent years’ budget surpluses, too.

“As a dad of four boys, I understand the challenges so many families face,” he said in a release. “These cuts were absolutely the right thing to do for the people we represent. We had a budget surplus of $175 million in 2021, and a $96 million surplus in 2022, which means Erie County residents are being taxed too much.”

The way residents can save on heating their homes this winter comes through the decision to have no county sales tax on home energy products between December and February. That includes natural gas, propane, electric, pellets, wood, heating oil and coal.

“A property tax cut, along with a break in home heating costs, helps those struggling to make ends meet,” Legislator Frank Todaro said.

The Republican Caucus also says it pushed for a five-year plan for road maintenance, as well as doing away with fee increases at county parks. A measure to extend limits on taxing gas and diesel sales was proposed but voted down 6-5.

“Overall this budget is a win for our constituents,” Mills said.