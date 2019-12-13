Reserve sheriff’s deputy still at hospital after he was hit by player during Bills Ravens game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A reserve deputy who was hit following a play in the tunnel end zone at New Era Field continues to recover at the hospital, according to Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard.
The play happened during Sunday’s Bills/Ravens game, when a Baltimore player ran into the reserve deputy’s back.
Working the sidelines of an NFL game can be rewarding but can be dangerous too. With the speed and size of players, paired with the dozens of game day staff along the sidelines, there are many opportunities for collisions and staff to get injured.
Today, we are just concerned about Deputy Macken’s health and recovery and I have offered my full support.Statement from Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard