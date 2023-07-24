HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says a deputy was injured in a crash while responding to an incident in the Town of Holland.

It happened Sunday night around 10 p.m. on Genesee Road near Savage in Sardinia. According to the Sheriff’s office, the deputy had maneuvered to avoid hitting a deer in the road but ended up striking a utility pole.

At the time, the deputy was responding to a reported violent domestic incident, authorities said. The deputy was flown to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries before being released from the hospital.