Restaurant owners say governor’s zone restrictions lift is great news

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–Restaurant owners say the governor’s announcement is great news for their businesses.

The change puts all restaurants in Western New York back on an even playing field.

The owner of Eggsquisite Eats on Grand Island says families will benefit.

“Everybody’s out after church, and they want to come in and eat as a family and it makes no sense that, why drive together with no mask on you come in together as a family and you have to sit apart?” Tim Lango said.

And he says he’s looking forward to getting back to business as normal.