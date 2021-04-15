Retried Erie County deputy honored and his K-9 partners recognized

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday was a bittersweet day for a member of the Erie County Sheriff’s office who’s worked with a couple of dedicated 4-legged partners.

Last week, deputy Bradley Girdler retired following 22 years with the sheriff’s office.

Those two police K-9s were on hand too, Loki and Leiche, as county Legislator Kevin Hardwick honored Deputy Girdler for his service to the county, Thursday at Ellicott Creek Park in the Town of Tonawanda.

Deputy Girdler talked about several years of working with these K-9 partners.

“A lot less talkback, so that’s good and honestly, with him, he wants to know where I am and how safe I am and what I’m doing. And so human partners are great, but K-9 partners, the bond is hard to explain but it’s just fantastic,” Girdler said.

The two dogs are brother and sister and it turns out Loki and Leiche are popular on Instagram with about 11,000 followers.