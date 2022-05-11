BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a man wanted on felony narcotics and firearm charges.

Anwar Berry is being sought by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. He’s 6’1″ and 175 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.