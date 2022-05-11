BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a man wanted on felony narcotics and firearm charges.
Anwar Berry is being sought by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. He’s 6’1″ and 175 lbs.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.
Latest Posts
- High inflation: Products that had significant price spikes in April
- Reward offered for information on man wanted on gun, drug charges
- Club for Growth endorses Barnette in Pennsylvania GOP Senate race, drops $2M on ads
- Woman arrested after trying to pass off fake $100 bill
- Mastriano holds double-digit lead in Pa Governor’s race; Fox News poll
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.