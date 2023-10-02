NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Rochester man is dead after a vehicle struck two other vehicles Saturday morning in the Town of Newstead, New York State Police announced.
Police said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Route 5 when an eastbound Kia driven by an 18-year-old was pulling into a driveway when a Chevrolet driver behind them crashed into the vehicle’s rear.
The Chevrolet then crossed the center line of the road, striking a 2019 Honda head-on. The Honda driver, 54-year-old Keith Wagner, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Kia driver, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, had to be taken to ECMC via Mercy Flight after suffering serious injuries.
An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
Latest Local News
New on WIVB.com
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.