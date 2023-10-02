NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Rochester man is dead after a vehicle struck two other vehicles Saturday morning in the Town of Newstead, New York State Police announced.

Police said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Route 5 when an eastbound Kia driven by an 18-year-old was pulling into a driveway when a Chevrolet driver behind them crashed into the vehicle’s rear.

The Chevrolet then crossed the center line of the road, striking a 2019 Honda head-on. The Honda driver, 54-year-old Keith Wagner, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kia driver, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, had to be taken to ECMC via Mercy Flight after suffering serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.