GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says about $7,000 worth of damage was found at Sprague Brook.

On Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted “This is unacceptable, people! — an individual reported finding lawn damage at Sprague Brook.”

It’s not clear if this vandalism was committed by just one person or more than that, but police are investigating the matter.