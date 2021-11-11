Route 75 in North Collins dedicated in honor of a World War II veteran

Erie County

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A portion of State Route 75 in North Collins is being dedicated in honor of World War II veteran Edward Enser.

He passed away in 1986, but as News 4 photojournalist Danny Summerville shows us in the video above, Enser’s legacy will live on.

