Rubber ducks hidden throughout Erie County as part of scavenger hunts

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Scavengers hunts across Erie County could lead to prizes for those who find them.

The Depew Police Department is one of the numerous local police agencies taking part in WNY Rubber Ducks scavenger hunts. The ducks have been hidden throughout public areas, like parks.

Here is a list showing all the participating agencies, and where their ducks are hidden.

The ducks are not to be touched or moved, but instead, the police departments are asking people to take pictures of them and post them online with the hashtag #LuckyDuckPD. People who complete a scavenger hunt could win a prize.

Those who find a Lucky Duck can take a photo and send it to the Lucky Ducks Facebook Page as a message for another shot at winning a prize.

Random winners will be announced at the end of August.

