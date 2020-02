BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–He’s a well-known business owner and philanthropist in Western New York with a heart of gold, a spirit of giving, and an unmatched work ethic.

Russell Salvatore will turn 87-years-old in April, and still, he’s not slowing down.

News 4’s Christy Kern takes a look at how he’s using his own success to put millions of dollars back into the community.