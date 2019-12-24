RW Publications to end PennySaver papers

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — RW Publications is shutting down its PennySaver papers.

“After 58 years in the industry, RW Publications will be closing its PennySavers at the end of this year,” the website says.

RW Publications says it is ceasing to continue printing its papers while the company is still profitable, noting changes in advertising methods that tend to not favor printed mediums.

“Advertisers have numerous choices as to where to spend their advertising dollars and the print industry no longer can count on being the first choice,” the website says.

The Warsaw Penny Saver will be taking ownership of the Attica PennySaver, but publication of the East Aurora/Elma, Orchard Park, West Seneca, Hamburg and Akron/Corfu papers will end.

RW Publications is asking readers to pay any remaining balances by January 1 to avoid extra charges.

Bills can be paid here.