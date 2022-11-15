BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Thursday, the Buffalo Sabres will team up with Wegmans and Audacy to help get turkeys in the hands of families, and tickets in the palms of those who brought them.
A Thanksgiving turkey drive will take place at three separate locations on Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m. The drive will benefit Feedmore WNY and the Buffalo City Mission.
In exchange for a 20-pound turkey, or the equivalent, donors can receive a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming Sabres home game.
- Monday, Nov. 28 vs. Tampa Bay
- Thursday, Dec. 1 vs. Colorado
- Sunday, Dec. 4 vs. San Jose
- Friday, Dec. 9 vs. Pittsburgh
- Tuesday, Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles
- Friday, Dec. 23 vs. Tampa Bay
- Thursday, Dec. 29 vs. Detroit
- Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. Minnesota
- Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs. Seattle
- Thursday, Jan. 12 vs. Winnipeg
- Monday, Jan. 16 vs. Florida
Here are the places where turkeys can be brought on Thursday:
- KeyBank Center Surface Lot (enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)
- Wegmans in Amherst (675 Alberta Dr., Amherst)
- Wegmans in West Seneca (370 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca)
At the time they redeem their tickets online using a promo code, voucher recipients will have the option to buy additional seats.
