School survey shows most parents in favor of fall reopening

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) The results from a multi-district reopening survey are in and most parents are in favor of students returning to school in the Fall, with safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

68% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that school should resume as normal in September with new procedures to reduce the spread of illness, while 10% strongly disagreed

with the idea of returning to school as normal.

21.6% agreed or strongly agreed that a hybrid approach (half of the students in school and half remotely learning) should be implemented in September, while 55% disagreed or strongly disagreed with a hybrid approach.



The survey was sent out to people via email in 17 school districts. More than 24,000 people participated in the survey.

The results have been sent to the New York State Education Department Interim Commissioner Tahoe, as well as to the attention of Governor Andrew Cuomo, for their information and review.

