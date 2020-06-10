Schumer, Gillibrand announce federal funding to help fight homelessness in Erie, Niagara counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York is getting a piece of the more than $400 million in federal funding designated to help with housing.

Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand say the funding was allocated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home, and this federal investment I worked tirelessly to negotiate gets us one step closer to that goal,” Schumer said. “As New York still reels from the devastating effects of the ongoing pandemic, we need to do all we can to support affordable housing for our most vulnerable residents. I will always fight tooth and nail for resources that keep New Yorkers safe, especially during these challenging times.”

This second round of Emergency Solutions Grant-Coronavirus (ESG-CV) program funding was secured under the CARES Act, the senators say.

It will be used to assist people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

“The need for secure housing is especially urgent during the COVID-19 pandemic as it threatens the health and economic safety of millions of New Yorkers,” Gillibrand said. “This funding will help provide New Yorkers with access to safe housing during these uncertain times by supporting homelessness prevention shelters and service providers. I am proud to have fought to secure this funding allocated in the CARES Act, and I will continue to advocate for New Yorkers during this pandemic.”

Here’s how the money will be distributed in western New York:

Buffalo – $2,942,601

Niagara Falls – $424,384

Town of Tonawanda – $360,334

Erie County – $680,472

