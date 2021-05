ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Parents of Section VI wrestlers hope to know soon whether a judge will clear the way for them to compete again.

The law firm HoganWillig filed an amendment to their “Return to Play” lawsuit over youth sports.

Within section VI, only Erie county has not resumed wrestling competition.

HoganWillig has asked a state supreme court judge for a temporary restraining order. We’ll have an update once a decision is handed down.