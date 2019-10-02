Senator Gallivan introduces legislation to protect sports officials from harassment and assault

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A spokesperson for Patrick Gallivan says the Senator is introducing new legislation to better protect umpires, referees, judges, coaches, and other sports officials from harassment and assault.

The bill, introduced Wednesday, would modify the penal law governing harassment and aggravated assault to include youth, interscholastic, collegiate, amateur, and professional sports officials.

“Umpires, referees and other officials are an essential part of organized sports,” Senator Gallivan said. “Unfortunately, some have become the victim of harassment or assault by spectators at games and other sporting events. This legislation will better protect officials from such activity and will send a clear message that this type of abuse will not be tolerated.”

Gallivan added the proposed legislation would require the State Education Department to establish a spectator information campaign for schools to utilize.

The proposed legislation would bring New York in line with 33 other states that have either created specific protections within the law or recognized the unique role carried out by sports officials.