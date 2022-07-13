BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new exhibit featuring Seneca art debuted Wednesday night at the Buffalo History Museum.

There are sculptures, textile pieces, and important objects from Seneca history. It’s the vision of renowned artist Marie Watt.

“A lot of the work in this exhibition is collaboratively made so you’ll see many hands that participated in the project, and it’s an opportunity to think about the relationship between individuals and community. People should come out if they are interested in blankets, that’s one of my primary materials,” Watt said.

The exhibit will be on display through October.