TONAWANDA N.Y. (WIVB) — Local senior centers will see some improvements to address the their needs after the pandemic.

More than $600,000 from the federal government is being invested into senior centers across Erie County.

Several safety improvements are being made to make sure residents are comfortable. Local and federal lawmakers stopped by the Tonawanda Senior Center Tuesday afternoon to take a look at the upcoming changes.

“It not only allowed us to reopen our center, but it allowed us to reopen with the confidence knowing that our seniors were protected and in a really save environment, this project brought to us a new HVAC system, it brought all touchless features to our bathrooms, and also provided us with half dozen air purifiers,” said Mandy Lofft, the Director of Parks & Recreation for the city of Tonawanda.

There are 15 senior centers across Erie County that will benefit from the federal funding.