Seven guards at Wende Correctional Facility injured in 2 separate attacks

Erie County

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seven guards from the Wende Correctional Facility were hurt in two separate attacks last month.

The union for corrections officers says three of the guards had to go to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

It says attacks on guards are happening at an alarming rate and that officers are getting injured every day.

Crime News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now