Seven guards at Wende Correctional Facility injured in 2 separate attacks

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seven guards from the Wende Correctional Facility were hurt in two separate attacks last month.
The union for corrections officers says three of the guards had to go to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
It says attacks on guards are happening at an alarming rate and that officers are getting injured every day.
Crime News
